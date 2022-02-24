Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+ community and women

For much of his more than decade-long career as a bartender at top-notch bars and restaurants in Mumbai and Goa, Fay Barretto was struck by how the industry was predominantly male. The acceptance of women and LGBTQI+ folks was low, and Baretto, a trans man, was determined to change the status quo as soon as he got a chance.

His opportunity came during the pandemic when, with bars shut, he found himself with more than enough time to start a unique initiative in Goa called Mr Bartender & The Crew.

At the institute, Barretto and his partners, Daria Arya and Rosemary Fernandes, share their expertise with members of the LGBTQI+ community and women, especially those who come from less privileged backgrounds and those who lost jobs and suffered financial losses during the pandemic.

With this venture, the team aims to help them explore employment options in hospitality and get back on their feet. To date, Mr Bartender & The Crew has skilled over 25 people in the art of bartending. "I want to create an openness in the industry towards trans and gay individuals and women who are trained professionals," said Barretto speaking to DH Online on the occasion of World Bartender Day.

"Today, we work with those who are eager to learn how to mix drinks and help improve the livelihoods of the less privileged. The journey has not been easy but the positive impact of learning to bartend as a skill among our community has convinced me that I am on the right path."

Barretto and his team currently teach basic to advanced classes in bartending, interpersonal skills, and kitchen techniques in the bar. "Everyone thinks bartending is a glamorous job, but it is not. We work late hours, the pay scale is of the blue-collar workforce, and we don't drink while working, unlike what some people may think," said Barretto.

"In our training sessions, we emphasize that it is hard work, and it takes time to become a good bartender. You cannot 'shake' for a few months and think you have got it all. Bartending is not for those who want to make quick money and look cool on Instagram—there's no instant gratification," said Barretto. "It is only now with more Indian alcohol brands in the market that bartenders get opportunities for brand endorsement. In reality, it takes years to get to a position like that, but many youngsters don't seem to get it."

For Barretto and the team, teaching their students the importance of values like humility, loyalty, respect and ethics are equally important as passing on the tricks of the trade. "Anyone can mix drinks, but it's an art to make a vibe happen. Bartending takes years to master, and I still consider myself a learner. I know how to make an extraordinary cocktail, but I am no scientist," said Barretto.

As a parting shot, he lets us in on a secret: "shouting at the bartender does not get you your drink faster!"

