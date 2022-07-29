Hair and skin care indulgences

Many beauty products out there for those who say money’s no object

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 03:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Elixir

The Lancome Absolue L’Extrait Cream Elixir’s formula is claimed to leave behind firmer and radiant, with lesser visible wrinkles.

Bath salts

The apothecary bath salts from L’Objet is a blend of Atlantic and Epsom salts, with the fragrance of bergamot, spice, cypress, jasmine, vanilla and tobacco.

Kerafusion treatment

Using a mix of hydrolised Keratin, shea butter and wheat protein, this formula from De Fabulous will help eliminate frizz and leave hair silky and shiny.

Citrus scent

Using natural citrus ingredients like lemon and lime, JK7’s body care lotion will balance moisturise and oil levels of your skin. Ideal for use after a shower or bath.

Shine and protect

This lightweight conditioner from Ojon, helps in detangling hair, minimise heat damage and protects hair colour.

Gift set

The set contains a hand cream, shower gel, body lotion, hand soap, fragrance mist, and single and three-wick candles. Its fragrance is a blend of dark berries, jasmine and amber.

Multi-tasking conditioner

This Glow perfecting conditioner from Curlsmith can be used as a rinse-out conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner or even as a multiple-layered conditioner.

Compiled by Medha Rao

