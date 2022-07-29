Hair and skin care indulgences

Elixir
The Lancome Absolue L’Extrait Cream Elixir’s formula is claimed to leave behind firmer and radiant, with lesser visible wrinkles.
Bath salts
The apothecary bath salts from L’Objet is a blend of Atlantic and Epsom salts, with the fragrance of bergamot, spice, cypress, jasmine, vanilla and tobacco.
Kerafusion treatment
Using a mix of hydrolised Keratin, shea butter and wheat protein, this formula from De Fabulous will help eliminate frizz and leave hair silky and shiny.
Citrus scent
Using natural citrus ingredients like lemon and lime, JK7’s body care lotion will balance moisturise and oil levels of your skin. Ideal for use after a shower or bath.
Shine and protect
This lightweight conditioner from Ojon, helps in detangling hair, minimise heat damage and protects hair colour.
Gift set
The set contains a hand cream, shower gel, body lotion, hand soap, fragrance mist, and single and three-wick candles. Its fragrance is a blend of dark berries, jasmine and amber.
Multi-tasking conditioner
This Glow perfecting conditioner from Curlsmith can be used as a rinse-out conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner or even as a multiple-layered conditioner.
Compiled by Medha Rao
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’
Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers
Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years
Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap
The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia
Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message
'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony