Horse power

Many years ago, the great kingdom of Benares was ruled by King Brahmadutta. The king had a magnificent horse. He was as swift as a deer and as graceful as a swan. He was not housed in a stable but in a splendid mansion, befitting his superior status.

Neighbouring kings were jealous of Brahmadutta, and united to invade his glorious kingdom. Word reached the king that seven kings were marching against him with cavalry, chariots and elephants. They wished to conquer Benares and take it for themselves.

Acting on the advice of his ministers, Brahmadutta summoned his mightiest warrior. “Can you lead my troops into battle?” asked the king, adding, ‘You will be facing seven monarchs with strong armies.”

“I do not fear a hundred if I can but have your amazing horse, Your Majesty,” replied the soldier. And then asked, “Will Your Majesty lend him to me?”

“Take him with my blessing,” said the king.

The soldier rode straight into combat. He met the first enemy, defeated him easily, and captured him. He then fought the second and took him prisoner as well. Soon, five of the seven kings were vanquished, but the soldier could not go on to the next because the valiant horse was gravely injured.

When the soldier alighted, the wounded animal sank to the ground in agony. The soldier gently removed his harness and urged him to rest. Another horse was brought for him, and he prepared to resume his mission.

Just as the soldier was about to mount, the wounded horse spoke to him. “Brave soldier, you cannot succeed without me. Saddle me once more, and we shall win this battle together,” he said.

The soldier did as the horse requested and set off to meet the sixth king.

The horse suffered many a slash of the sword, but carried his rider from one end of the field to another, regardless of his safety. After a hard fight, both the sixth king and the seventh surrendered.

Leading the fainting horse by his bridle, the soldier returned triumphantly to King Brahmadutta, with all seven foes in chains. When they reached the palace, the horse collapsed. The king rushed out and was moved to tears by the beautiful beast’s pathetic

condition.

“Do not weep, my king,” said the horse softly. “As we have won the victory, I am ready to depart. Treat your captives with honour, and they will never attack you again,” he advised. So saying, the noble creature closed his eyes forever. His words were not forgotten. King Brahmadutta freed the seven kings and they all became his loyal allies.

(The author is an English teacher and a freelance writer.)