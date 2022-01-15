How I became a pandemic reporter

The pandemic was a bolt from the blue. As American humorist Leo Rosten wrote: “Some things are so unexpected that no one is prepared for them.”

One moment, I was covering science and defence. Next, I was tracking down the family of India’s first Covid-19 fatality (a 76-year-old man in distant Kalaburagi), and visiting the state’s primary Covid hospital, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease (RGICD).

I had no contacts in Kalaburgi and had to check a map to see where RGICD was located. My contacts in medicine and the municipal administration were minimal.

I realised a few things quickly. One, whistleblowers within the government are rare. Two, the monolithic structure of the state chooses to keep what should be public information close to its chest.

This hindered pandemic coverage. Worse, the reams of data in the daily Covid-19 bulletins, once the envy of other states, were stripped down to basics a day after they were lauded in a rival paper. They ceased to present a comprehensive picture of the outbreak.

People with the information were mostly unhelpful, if not cowardly. At the peak of the first wave, I sought hospitalisation numbers from the data cell of the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). They refused, saying they needed the consent of senior officials. Even simple numbers about life and death were becoming a state secret.

Countering this involved inputting information coming in from the government and other sources into a database. It provided startling insights about deaths, lapses, and how some of the official figures bandied about in the media were flawed.

Yet no obfuscation of official data could conceal the human tragedy that began unfolding after the first national lockdown in March 2020. Reports about the starving poor and the ill and neglected dominated headlines.

During a visit to a migrant worker camp in Bengaluru, I saw people thronging desperately to food-carrying trucks sent by NGOs and ordinary citizens. It was the same at other camps. Where were the promised government supplies? In the haste to contain the virus, an entire demographic had been neglected.

The dismay I felt was felt by others as well. An expert who initially justified the lockdown was, by the middle of the second wave, fed up with the system. Soon, the stories were about people dying outside hospitals, and of crematoriums and graveyards with no space for the dead.

The pandemic has been soul-crushing but it has also restored faith in humanity. Civilian volunteers secured beds and medical aid for critically ill patients. Law school alumni arranged a flight for migrant workers to return home. Individual acts of kindness by citizens and government officials were aplenty. But a few stories made it to print.

Miraculously, I hadn’t been infected even though my job took me to Covid hotspots, including the worst-hit Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru.

Padarayanapura’s poverty contradicted the gleaming visage of Silicon City. A truism of reporting had been reinforced: go everywhere even when a phone call will suffice. The world is more complex than one can imagine.

Ironically, when I did catch the virus a year later, in April 2021, it was likely from the comparatively clean offices of the State Drug Controller.