How to click pictures like a pro

You don’t become a photographer just by owning a camera. In order to become a good photographer, you need to perfect the basics first. If you have a solid foundation, transitioning from an amateur photographer to a professional becomes easy. Try these tips.

Think before you click: It’s true that you click a lot of pictures in the learning phase. But, just before you hit the shutter button, observe what is in your frame — from the subject to composition and lighting.

Catch the golden hour: Lighting sets the mood of an image. The best time to shoot, especially outdoors, is during the early hours, which is approximately an hour after the sunrise and an hour before the sunset. During this time, the sunlight is softer with the warm colour palette. It’s called the ‘golden hour’. Avoid direct sunlight, especially when the light is harsh.

Click on the phone: There are several DSLRs capable of producing high-quality photographs. But, mobile phones too are equipped with high-end lenses that enable users to take high-quality photographs. The megapixel and low light capability of the phone camera are crucial for quality pictures.

Maintain good distance: Portraits look great when you maintain a good distance between the person and the background. A gap of at least 2-3 feet is ideal. Some cameras help you to blur the background. In photographic terms, this is called Bokeh, something that creates a soft, out-of-focus background.

Be open to criticism and feedback: Feedback from people often helps you improve. Ask for unbiased opinions from family and friends, if you don’t get any from professionals. A good photographer is always keen on valuable inputs from people.

Know the rules before you break them: Rules of composition, knowing the ability of the camera, and the right settings for every situation, are essential. Once you perfect the basics, you can bend the rules and get creative.

Get inspired but don’t copy-paste: It’s common for amateurs to see and replicate their favourite artistes’ works. It might help you learn the technique. But as you shoot more, you will create your own language and find your niche. Read and analyse works of iconic photographers and get inspired but never imitate them.

Be ethical: Depending on what you are shooting, avoid manipulating the images. Especially in street photography, photojournalism and documentary photography, photo manipulation is a big no-no.

Keep it simple: It might be tempting to boost the saturation levels until the image gets oversaturated. This is a common mistake people tend to make. Rather, bump it slightly and keep it simple. Learn basic post-processing and be subtle. You don’t want the photos to look over-processed.

Get out of your comfort zone, explore new places, and don’t forget to enjoy the process. It’s a way to capture amazing moments and meet interesting people.

(The author is a photojournalist)

