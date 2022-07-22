How to design reading spaces

A reading corner is a special place for bookworms. And it’s often not just a pile of books and shelves — there is great detail that goes into designing a good reading space, experts say.

The preferences of reading enthusiasts are varied. So what goes into designing a perfect reading corner?

Warm and cosy places

Usually, reading rooms use muted colours like shades of grey and beige. Shraddha Shah, founder of Olive Roots, Mumbai, prefers to use a mix of feminine and masculine colours that bring life into the room and adds a subtle touch to its look.

“Generally, reading corners are designed in small spaces within other areas of the home like the living room,” she says. While designing the aesthetic of a reading corner, comfort is the most important thing to consider, she adds.

Shelves

Most people prefer wooden bookshelves polished to a dark tint and those who choose lighter shades will keep it within a single palette because the book covers bring all the colour into this area.

“Oxford-style bookshelves with wooden, traditional finishes are the best shelves,” says Lilly Agarwal, founder of Sugoi Design and Cliff Design, Bengaluru.

Shraddha prefers using tall and solid bookshelves made from Oakwood or Birch Ply. “Sometimes I use brass or other metal rods to support the bookshelves. European style of design influences me to add mouldings and tiny detailed etchings to the front of the shelf,” she says.

Furniture

Straight back chairs are important as readers will be sitting here for hours, and using recliners can create a bad posture. Shraddha uses chairs with bulky filling and curved arms and suggests wooden coffee tables that are a maximum of 20 inches in diameter.

Aarthy Dharmaraj, architect at Vibrant Spaces in Chennai, prefers using an armchair and an ottoman, and doesn’t use tables in her reading room designs.

Lilly also doesn’t use tables in such spaces as “they clutter the place”. She uses traditional chairs that are comfortable, or cushions — one on the floor and the other against the wall.

Lighting

Reading in a poorly lit area or under wrong lighting can harm the eye. Jayant Jha, senior architect at Stanza Living, a co-living company in Bengaluru, says that warm lights work best for reading. “It should focus on the book and not reflect into the readers’ eyes. Floor lamps that are 4 to 5 ft high and movable also work,” he says.

“White lights for the room and other lights like floor or table lamps that are warm and directed towards the reader must be used,” says Shraddha.

On a more subtle route, Lilly uses indirect lighting in reading corners. She places linear horizontal light alongside the front bottom side of the book shelves to showcase the books.

Electronics

Electrical connections are necessary. Lilly says a simple charging point, that is set in a niche, usually behind the cushions or under a shelf is best. Shraddha suggests wireless chargers, devices like Alexa, WiFi boosters and printers for the room, while Aarthy emphasises on speakers that play soothing music.

Decor

Some people like to display things they found while traveling. Lilly says, “The experience from places you visited compliments the knowledge that you get from books.”

Some accessories people can use are: vases, miniatures, terracotta, murals, paintings, photo frames, candles, and other unique displays.

A lot of plants are used by most designers — succulents or cacti can be great additions but even house plants are used extensively. Jha visualises an earthy wooden flooring and handwoven cotton carpets as ideal for a reading room.

Windows

Lilly uses bay windows in her designs. It acts as a comfortable seating area, with great lighting and natural air as well as providing a fine view to the outside world.

Both Shraddha and Aarthy use windows as a decor element. Shraddha likes simple wooden windows with small patterns etched on them while Aarthy prefers large or French windows with Venetian blinds. Jha brings in a practical lens saying air and sunlight help the books last.

How to set up home libraries?

Lilly says that home libraries focus more on functionality than aesthetics. “People who use home libraries prefer to not have too many accessories,” she says.

Aarthy says that storage shelves are more common in home libraries — wooden flooring and floor to ceiling bookshelves that line the walls work best.

According to Shraddha, the most important elements to be added are, floor rugs, ladders for shelves, multiple sets of armchairs, decor and a coffee machine.

Where to get shelves?

Bengaluru: One can explore stores like Ikea, FabIndia and Freedom Tree. Also local shops like Saanchi Antiques and Treasures and Qurio City Shop in Shivaji Nagar or Evotique in Jayanagar are places to explore.

Mumbai: Oshiwara market offers good options in wood and Indian designs. Raghuvanshi Mills in Worli, also has good options.

Chennai: Find traditional designs on Wooden Street. One can also peruse from multiple shops on Royapettah street.

Wallet factor

The price range for designing a reading room is from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh. It usually depends on the size of the room. The types of materials used, the variety of furniture, lighting, and quantity and source of decor determine the cost.