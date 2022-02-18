How to set up a walk-in closet

Movies and TV shows like Princess Diaries 2, Gossip Girl, and The Great Gatsby have made walk-in closets fashionable. But they are first, a room of great utility. They are built to store clothes and gears in a manner that’s organised and easy to identify and access while not taking up too much space. Experts tell us how you can add a walk-in closet to your hour, whether you live in a villa or a flat.

Identify space

Add them to a big room, a spare bathroom, or any storage area that you may have.

The best place is closer to the washroom as it won’t hinder your movement around the room. A 7 by 12 feet closet is reasonably good. It offers enough room to move in and out and store your belongings, says Sushma K V, founder, Innovative, an interior design firm.

‘Open close pattern’ is a popular choice of layout, says Vijay Kumar, founder, Sunrise Interiors. “It features two doors, one to enter from the bedroom and another to access the washroom,” he explains.

Watch the interiors

A majority of decisions at this stage will revolve around the type of walk-in closet you desire. The choices range from open to closed and hybrid.

For closed closets, you can pick between slider doors and swing doors (also called hinged doors). “The slider moves inside whereas the swing door can open either outwards or inwards as per the space available,” says Nishant Gupta, founder, Simply Interiors. In either case, focus on the quality of door hinges and metal channels for longevity.

Plywood can be used as the base with laminates and finishes like Duco, veneer, or acrylic, says Sushma. Colourful laminates are in vogue. Or, add hardwood shutters and backlighting to shelves for a chic look.

Sushma’s advice would be to go for ready-to-install closets that are made in factories. These are easier to set up and modular in design.

Make it sturdy

The conventional bedroom closets are either built into a wall or have support at the back and on the sides. That may not be the case with some walk-in closets. “At the designing stage, ensure that the closet is sturdy enough or it can topple over or fall down,” cautions Nishant.

Maintenance

The walk-in closets require minimum to no maintenance. If good plywood is used, it will stay in shape for 7-10 years, says Nishant. “If it has sliding channel doors, open and close them carefully (or they can get damaged sooner),” he adds.

Manufacturing time

This can vary depending on whether it is made on-site or in a factory. The latter can be ready in a maximum of 30 days — manufacturing can take around 15 days, and installation and polishing another 7-13 days.

Cost

Depending on the finish you choose (laminate to veneer), it can start at a budget of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000, says Sushma K V. In terms of space, it can be Rs 750-Rs 2,700 per square foot.

