How to subscribe to DH Telegram notifications

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:59 ist
Hello readers!

There's a new way to get the latest news from across the globe from Deccan Herald: DH Telegram notifications.

We are now on Telegram to help you stay up to date with the biggest news of the day. DH will send you updates including breaking news, fact checks, FAQs, views, our biggest stories and Speak Out every 30 minutes.
Here's how you can subscribe to our Telegram notifications:

Step 1: Download the Telegram app on your android mobile device from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on Deccan Herald News channel and tap on Join option. If you are subscribing on a desktop, click "open in web".

If that doesn’t work, you can also search for Deccan Herald within the Telegram app — we’re the ones with DH's logo.



Once you join our channel you will get subscribed to our Telegram alerts.

