Ideas for a luxury home theatre

Amplified sound, gold-class seating and a popcorn vending machine are among the add-ons that make your movie nights fun

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 20 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 01:03 ist
VR headset. Price: Rs 72,253 on amazon.in

Projector

The Benq W1800 4K HDR home cinema projector has accurate colour space with factory calibration. The cinematic colours will evoke a realistic image.

Recliner chair

This theatre recliner chair from Comfort Zone comes with both motorised and manual mechanisms. It also has a stainless-steel cup holder to hold your beverage. 

Dimmable wall light

This modern minimalistic light is just subtle for your home theatre. The LED light can be dimmed or brightened using a radio frequency remote control.

VR headset

The Oculus Go standalone VR headset designed with breathable fabric reduces the screendoor effect (a mesh-like appearance). It has in-built spatial audio speakers.

Speaker set

Bose home theatre Lifestyle 650 has Bluetooth, Wi-fi and USB connectivity. It comes with a five-speaker set and a home theatre with 360-degree output.

Popcorn machine

Cuisinart CPM-28 classic style popcorn maker, with a mechanised spinner, will create the quintessential snack for your movie night. The popper is ready to use and can make up to 10 cups of fluffy, crunchy popcorn in minutes.

Power amplifier

A five-channel power amplifier, Rotel RMB 1585, provides both good power and a sonic theatre system. The system produces 200 watts of power that will work for any AV system regardless of the size of the room or the load of the speaker.

home theatre
luxury

