Topic: Is war the solution to conflicts?

Aarini Roy, Grade 6 student, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru

War causes massive bloodshed and destruction but it is the only option when countries fail to solve an issue through political or economic arrangements. Technological advancements like radars and cell phones came up after World War 2.

War helps in creating a national identity. People forget their regional differences and fight as one. An example is the Chinese Civil War, which brought China together. It transformed into an economic superpower that we know today. The American Civil War led to the abolition of slavery.

John F Kennedy was right when he said ‘It is an unfortunate fact that we can secure peace only by preparing for war’.

Just like yin and yang, war and peace always co-exist. War is the solution to bring peace. And sometimes, it also leads to newer ways to solve conflicts.

Mohammed Saad Pallan, Grade 9, MR Sakhare English Medium School, Hubballi

War isn’t just a simple disagreement between two countries. It leads to turmoil and upheaval of peace in both parties involved. It’s always about the powerful versus the powerless. Rarely is it about what’s right and wrong.

Tracking the recent Russia-Ukraine war, as the scenes of devastation and panic unfold, I see history repeating itself.

Thousands of people are fleeing homes, bidding goodbye to their kids, and many have become homeless. It’s always the innocent people who face the brunt of war. Their personal lives are torn apart and their education and healthcare is severely affected as is their financial situation.

We have progressed and learnt our lessons about what losses such wars can bring. Now that we have organisations that support humanitarian rights and world peace, we should act sensibly to ensure world peace.