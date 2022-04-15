Look better with a tinge of luxury

Pack up your makeup

The NYX professional makeup train case includes six makeup bags, which are held together by a velcro fix. The case also includes four plastic organisers, where you can keep your items efficiently. All items stay in one place effortlessly and this case is perfect for professional artistes for shoots.

Eyeshadow palette

This Natasha Denona eyeshadow palette (green-brown) includes 28 colours. The colours include interesting shades like Indian gold, smoky quartz, antique olive, sand storm, moonstone, aluminium, shell, cloudy blue and satin tan.

Vegan touch

Hold on to your principles while sporting a beautiful look for that event with these vegan brushes. This set of 17 soft pieces made from PETA-approved Taklon bristles, will help enhance one’s features. It comes in a vegan-leather case.

Mirror, mirror on the wall

The Simplehuman sensor mirror trio is 8” round. Made in brushed stainless steel, it has a touch-control brightness feature and a 10x magnification. A single charge can last up to five weeks.

Moisturise well

A priming moisturiser from Victoria Beckham aims to reduce pores and imperfections on the face, while giving an instant bronzy look. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in 50 ml also diminishes the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Brush it out

Here’s a fluffy face brush that will help blend and distribute bronzers, highlighters and other setting powders in soft, natural strokes. The brush is hand-shaped in Kumano, Japan.

