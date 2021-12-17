Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

The Leela Palace, Chennai

At 450 sq m, the Presidential Suite of this sea-facing hotel is the largest in all of south India. Expect a royal stay as the suite architecture has influences of the Chettinad dynasty and it is protected with a bullet-proof glass and reinforced concrete walls. It offers airport transfers in a BMW car, a wide range of pillow menu, a five-fixture bathroom, a private gym, and a spa.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

With a gold domed roof, mirror mosaics and hand-carved marble privacy screens, the Kohinoor Suite is one of the most expensive stays in the country. This 431.69 sq m space comes with a private pool, living room, dining room, twin bedroom and a master bedroom with personal sauna. The package also includes a two-way airport-to-hotel transport, 24-hour butler service, three 42” LED televisions and fully-stocked personal bar.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Overlooking a garden, the Grand Presidential Suite here comes with a large terrace, a grand dining room, and a master bedroom with a dressing room. The 167 sq m room has impressive facilities like posturepedic mattresses, Italian bed linen, and a red marble bathroom with a jacuzzi and bath butler.

The Tamara, Coorg

Built on stilts 60 feet above the ground, the Luxury Cottage offers a panoramic view of the hills of Kodagu, complete with coffee plantations and waterfalls. Expect plantation tours, gourmet meals, yoga sessions and a two-way transfer in Audi Q7 between Bengaluru and Coorg. The package gives you an entry to the famous Tamara Carnival, which the resort will host from December 21 to January 1. The carnival brings together music, dance, drama and theatre.