Make your own playdough at home

Often, playdough available in the market contains extremely toxic chemicals that are not only harmful to your child but also to the environment. The best way to solve this issue is to make your playdough at home using only a few basic ingredients.

Materials needed:

All-purpose flour - 1 cup

Salt - 1/2 cup

Vegetable oil - 1 tbsp

Warm water - 1 cup

Food colouring (as required)

Method:

Add 1 cup all-purpose flour and ½ cup salt to a medium mixing bowl.

Now, thoroughly mix it with your hands, and gradually add warm water until it achieves a dough-like consistency.

Finally, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and use your hands to knead the dough until it is soft and smooth.Once ready, here are some things you can make with the playdough:

Snowman paperweight

Additional materials:

Toothpick

Ribbon

Beads

Method:

Make three tiny balls from your playdough and stack them on top of each other, with the smallest circle on the top.

Insert toothpicks on either side to give your snowman hands, then decorate him with beads and ribbon.

Let it dry for a day and your snowman paperweight is ready for use.

Caterpillar pen stand

Additional materials:

Black beads

Paint

Method:

Make small balls out of homemade playdough and arrange them next to each other.

Next, pierce the desired stationary inside the playdough ball to determine its size.

Once you’re done measuring their size, paint it in the colour you like.

Attach two black beads to the top of the caterpillar’s head to create its eyes, and paint its

lips.

Allow it to dry for one day and your caterpillar pen stand is ready for use.