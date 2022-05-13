Open letters to the PM

Open Sesame readers from Bengaluru share what they would ask Narendra Modi if they got a chance to meet him

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 13 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 02:11 ist

Dear Prime Minister, 

I am Nazeer Ahmed, a student of Indian Public School, Kanakanagar, Bengaluru. The Indian education system we follow today is quite old. While it has produced many genius minds, I would like for it to provide equal opportunities to all students to shine bright. Not to run behind bookish knowledge but rather apply it in the real world — I would like to see this shift.  

Also, due to the bad condition of roads on my way to school, I sometimes get late by a few minutes. I am often reprimanded for this. The problem of bad roads is being neglected in almost all major parts of Bengaluru. The roads are broken. Sometimes there are heaps of construction material on both sides of the road, leaving little space for commuters. Could you please ensure Bengaluru, a smart city, does not have to face such problems?

Most respectfully yours, 

Nazeer Ahmed, 15

