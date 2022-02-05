Open Sesame | Budget 2022

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS,
  • Feb 05 2022, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 07:59 ist

Union Budget 2022 was presented amidst high expectations from taxpayers looking for relief for coping with yet another wave of the pandemic. However, this Budget accorded little importance to tax proposals, while addressing only some expectations; benefits such as income-based deductions for eligible startups, and lower tax rate (15 per cent) for domestic manufacturers, have been extended by one more year, in order to attract investment, create jobs and trigger overall economic growth which was impacted by the pandemic.

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you by Bollywood

Should our films have a 'social message'?

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the throne

Nostalgia set in stone

