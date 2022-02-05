Open Sesame | Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022 was presented amidst high expectations from taxpayers looking for relief for coping with yet another wave of the pandemic. However, this Budget accorded little importance to tax proposals, while addressing only some expectations; benefits such as income-based deductions for eligible startups, and lower tax rate (15 per cent) for domestic manufacturers, have been extended by one more year, in order to attract investment, create jobs and trigger overall economic growth which was impacted by the pandemic.

Read more