Open Sesame | Hijab row in Karnataka

In the most recent development in Karnataka's hijab controversy, the full bench of the Karnataka High Court said in an interim order that no religious garments must be permitted on campuses until the court reaches a verdict.

The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit posted the matter for February 14. The bench was formed on Wednesday to hear the petitions by the Muslim girl students challenging the ban on Hijab after the single judge Justice Dixit referred the matter to the CJ with a view that a larger bench should hear the matter.

