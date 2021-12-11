Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 10:47 ist

Large parts of the Singhu border protest site lay vacant on Friday after a number of farmers bundled up their belongings and headed home on tractors, while others worked long hours to dismantle the makeshift accommodations they built painstakingly over the last year. 

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Singhu border
Delhi
India News
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

 