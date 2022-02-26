Open Sesame | The battle for UP

Open Sesame | The battle for UP

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 26 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 00:48 ist

With Ayodhya set to face its first election after the construction of Ram temple began, a high-voltage campaign is being witnessed in the holy city which is revolving around 'ram' rather than 'kaam (work)'.

The BJP has gone into an overdrive to assert the fact that it is responsible for the Ram temple construction while the opposition is driving home the point that the temple is being built on Supreme Court orders. Top BJP leaders who have campaigned in Ayodhya are underlining the fact that the temple construction was possible only because of the Modi government.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pardesh
Assembly Elections 2022
India News

What's Brewing

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 