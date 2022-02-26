Open Sesame | The battle for UP

With Ayodhya set to face its first election after the construction of Ram temple began, a high-voltage campaign is being witnessed in the holy city which is revolving around 'ram' rather than 'kaam (work)'.

The BJP has gone into an overdrive to assert the fact that it is responsible for the Ram temple construction while the opposition is driving home the point that the temple is being built on Supreme Court orders. Top BJP leaders who have campaigned in Ayodhya are underlining the fact that the temple construction was possible only because of the Modi government.

