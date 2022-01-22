Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

It’s been a dramatic four months in Indian cricket, a period that has seen a complete leadership transition within the senior men’s team. The once all-powerful Virat Kohli, the leader across all three formats, announced in September that he would relinquish the T20 captaincy at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in November and resigned as Test skipper on Saturday, following a series loss to South Africa. Between these two developments, he was axed as the ODI skipper. It has been a massive turnaround in the fortunes of a player who ran the Indian team as if it were his fiefdom. The Captain Kohli era is well and truly behind us, but is he more sinned against than sinner?

