Open Sesame | What is anti-conversion bill?

Open Sesame | What is anti-conversion bill?

O Priya
O Priya, DHNS,
  • Jan 01 2022, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 10:44 ist

Anti-conversion laws in India are not particularly new. Their history goes back to even pre-Independence days but post-Independence, Odisha had the first in 1967. But what is it?

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Anti-conversion Bill
basavaraj bommai
Conversion

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

A mobility wish list for 2022

A mobility wish list for 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

 