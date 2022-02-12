Overdosing on dietary supplements may be dangerous

India's nutraceutical market is booming and is expected to touch approximately $18 billion by 2025.

The dietary supplements market in India was valued at $3924.44 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $10,198.57 million by 2026.

The boom is worldwide. The global vitamin supplements market size is expected to reach $71.37 billion by 2028.

However, researchers caution that while some supplements may improve your health, others can be ineffective or even harmful.

Also Read | Nearing 40? You should add these in your diet for a healthy life

Tufts University research published on April 9, 2019, in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine linked daily doses of more than 1,000 milligrams (mg) of calcium to a higher risk of death from cancer. Furthermore, the data showed that people who took in adequate amounts of magnesium, zinc, and vitamins A and K had a lower risk of death — but only if they got those nutrients from food rather than supplements.

Whatever may be your reason for taking a supplement, the truth is that a nutrient-dense, healthy diet is better for you.

Delhi-based nutritionist Lovneet Batra emphasises that a balanced and nourishing diet should be the core foundation of health.

“Self-prescribed consumption of supplements may be dangerous," she said. "One must assess the overall diet, recognise the gaps in nutrition if any with help of an expert and add supplements based on age, medical history, nutritional requirements and health goals.”

Also Read | Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

“Supplements are just that – supplementary and meant to enhance the benefits that the body gets by eating a well-balanced diet. The wonders a nutrient-dense meal can do for your body can never be matched by a pill made in a factory.”

Delhi-based family physician Dr Ravindra Dogra often receives requests to prescribe supplements for people of all ages, including schoolchildren.

“Pills should not be a substitute for a complete meal to nurture the body,” he said. “A balance between nutrients from food and supplements should be maintained. Eating junk food and popping supplements will not lead to health or longevity.”

He, however, does not recommend a blanket ban on supplements. His objection is against indiscriminate overuse.

Also Read | Are you losing weight or inches?

Some popular supplements are vitamin B12 for keeping nerve and blood cells healthy; vitamin D for strengthening bones; calcium for bone health; vitamins C and E to prevent cell damage and fish oil to support heart health.

Dr Dogra explains that some vitamins like A D E K are fat-soluble, meaning that they are stored in the liver and can cause harm, while others are water-soluble and are eliminated by the body through urine.

Additionally, supplements may sometimes contain unsafe ingredients that are not listed on the bottle.

A real danger, especially among the young, is the widespread use of body-building supplements. Dr Dogra advises against gym supplement products unless one is certain that both the product is genuine and the advice from medical personnel is sound. Some body-building products have protein content that is too high and could inflict permanent damage on the kidneys.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: