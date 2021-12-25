Picks for the music snob with deep pockets

It’s never easy to please audiophiles but our pick of music gears surely will. Choose from limited-edition microphones to moongold-plated bluetooth speakers

Turntable

The Elac Miracord 90th Anniversary Turntable by Ooberpad, a Mumbai-based company, is special. With an aluminum platter, an isolated motor, a heavyweight MDF chassis, and a high-resolution moving magnet cartridge, this is for vinyl lovers with deep pockets.

Bluetooth speaker

The Devialet Phantom I 108 dB wireless speaker offers powerful audio with an output of up to 1,100W of RMS power. It also comes with Wifi, AirPlay 2, optical input and wired Ethernet. It scores just as high on the looks department. The gold leaf side plates are made of moongold, a precious palladium-yellow gold alloy.

Spotify users can stream their favourite playlists using Spotify Connect.

Magnetic headphones

These over-ear full-size planar magnetic headphones by HiFiMan promise a rich, authentic sound.

The headphones have a frequency response of 6khz-75khz and are universally compatible. The box includes a balanced XLR termination cable and a single-ended terminated cable. If you thought Bose headphones were fancy, remember there are fancier choices out there for audiophiles.

Tube mic from Russia

The SU-017 large-diaphragm tube condenser mic by Soyuz Microphones is designed to provide high-quality sound for everything from vocals to orchestral instruments. The luxury musical equipment comes with a 6-pin cable, shockmount, wooden mic box, and is handmade in small batches in Russia.