Poetry corner: Food, food and more food

We bring you a selection from entries sent in by Open Sesame readers on their favourite foods

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2022, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 04:00 ist
Aarya Singh

Food, Food...What Food!

Durgaa Mundakana, 12

Bengaluru, Karnataka

At the bottom it’s plain old wheat,
how I wish it’s chicken and meat!
Then comes the nasty vegetable and fruit,

oh trust me it doesn’t suit!
Now it is the boring dal,
So boring that I sleep and fall!
As soft as silk are the milk, and butter,
but too much of it won’t feel better!
Sugar, chocolate...Oh so sweet,
but beware if you have diabetes!
Careful we all should be,
else, our bodies will flee!

Maggi and emotion

Aarya Singh, 12

Bengaluru, Karnataka

When the world is sleeping,
I wake up and take up the
Task of making Maggi.

A two-minute noodle I devour,
while the others dream,

and my brother snores.

I eat my Maggi and go to bed,
thinking about making it again.

Mangiare, Italiano!

Vedaanth Rahul, 11

Veldhoven, The Netherlands

All that good food in Italy,
makes me jump so cheerily.
Pizza mozzarella with extra cheese,
leaves my taste buds at complete ease.

Lasagna Bolognese is just the best
one bite and I know I will gobble up the rest.
Tuscan gnocchi, so great in taste,
flavours so good, I dare not waste.

Sausage ravioli hits just the spot,
I gulp it down even though piping hot.
Florentine steak, my favourite one,
Taste so scrumptious even when not well-done.

Food
poetry

