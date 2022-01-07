Posh gifts for your pet

Why should humans have all the fun? Spend lists an array of items pet parents can indulge in for their furry buddies

Thejas Shriyan
  • Jan 07 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 01:28 ist

Pamper your furry companion with a bathtub made of Swarovsky crystals, a cashmere sweater or a couture handbag to travel the world

Woof! Bathtub with crystals

Enjoy soaking in a bathtub? Your little puppy would love it too. This crystal dog bathtub is styled with Swarovski crystals. Each bathtub consists of 46,928 imported crystals and features an aluminium finish. 

Dog collar in calf leather

Collars make your pets stand out. Moncler Poldo’s collar is made of 100% calf leather with clasp fastening and a leash hook. It is toned beautifully with black and silver, and flaunts a premium look. It is embellished with a detailed logo.

Cold day? Here’s a luxe canine jumper 

Your four-legged friend needs complete protection from the changing weather, especially when it’s cold. This canine jumper from Thom Browne is constructed from grey Cashmere with iconic features that help your pet stand out in the park. This Italian product features a round neck, long sleeves and a signature four-bar detail to flaunt the brand. 

Pet carrier for your little doggie

When you are travelling, a carrier makes your pet comfortable. Louis Vuitton’s pet carrier features a polished brass mesh window, vachetta cowhide leather trims, sturdy rolled leather handles and polished brass hardware. It can house pocket breeds. 

Harness-and-leash set for the tough one

If you have zesty, strong and big pets, you will probably know the importance of a good harness and leash. This Italian Versace medusa set, made of pure leather, features a lobster claw fastening and premium Medusa logo embellishment.

Dome dog bed

This luxury domed pavilion bed will make your dog feel like a royal. The bed is made of wood and its framing from imitation crocodile skin. The pavilion is lightweight yet sturdy and is lined with embroidered silk. 

(Compiled by Thejas Shriyan)

