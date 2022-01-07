Power of puppy love

Dogs are described as ‘man’s best friend’. Many feel they make life merrier and a tad bit easier. Children, more often than not, love the company of a dog. Children who grew up with dogs share their experiences with Open Sesame.

Nine-year-old Jenishaa Ray Burman sees her dog Candy as her sibling. They eat, sleep, and play together. “Candy cries whenever I step out of the house to play or to go to school,” she says.

Pets are great companions, feels Jenishaa. “They are always there to make you feel warm and loved. I have a positive attitude in life because of Candy,” she says about her 18-month-old pet. “I feel bad for those who never got a chance to grow up with a pet,” feels Jenishaa.

Saira Chandavarkar, 16, found her furry companion when she was seven years old. “My family and I went to see the litter and instantly formed a connection with Sophie (Saira’s dog). That’s when I knew she was the one,” she says. “A dog is comforting because you will have someone waiting for you at home when you return from school,” she expresses.

With Sophie passing away last year, it has been a rough couple of months for the 16-year-old. “The first two days were the hardest as I wanted to hear her footsteps, bark and the sound of her collar bell,” she says. She grieved by watching her videos on the phone and fostered another dog for a month to recover from the pain.

Saira says that Sophie changed her life for the better. “Having a dog teaches you to care for someone. I learnt to appreciate the little things in life because Sophie used to get excited and happy just for treats and walks,” she says.

Manasvi D J has decided to be Eevee’s (her pet) mom at the age of 12. From taking her to the vet to feeding her food from time to time, she does it all. “I had been asking for a dog since I was six. Now that I finally have her, the feeling is incomprehensible,” she says.

Shaun Leon Victor was three when his father gifted him Max. “He looked like a teddy bear when I first saw him and I could not contain the joy of having a pet that I could call my own,” says the six-year-old.

To top it all off, the pandemic has helped the bond grow stronger as Shaun is at home, attending online classes. “He is more like a big brother to me. Very caring and protective,” he claims.

'Dogs keep children active, relaxed'

Growing up with dogs has numerous benefits, says Dr Padmakshi Lokesh, psychologist. “Getting a pet helps single children the most as it has a positive impact on their physical, psychological and emotional growth,” she observes. “The constant companionship helps the child to feel relaxed and get through any given situation with ease.”

A child with a pet has a more active lifestyle than others. “Taking them for walks on a daily basis and plating with them helps with their physical and mental health,” she explains. A sense of responsibility and compassion is a given.

Studies suggest that children with dogs are less anxious 'as they have a sense of security'. “Having a dog enhances the levels of serotonin and dopamine which helps in the elevation of the mood,” she states.

“Parents should consider getting pets if they want their child to feel wanted and secured,” she concludes.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: