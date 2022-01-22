Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Not everyone can pull off what she does: sing off-key, miss every beat, and still win millions of fans

S R Ramakrishna
S R Ramakrishna,
  • Jan 22 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 12:04 ist
A screengrab from her latest song 'I am a Biker'.

Dhinchak Pooja is perhaps the undisputed Indian queen of a genre that some call ‘cringe pop’. If you have enjoyed her sensationally viral ‘Selfie maine leli aaj, sar pe mera rehta Taj,’ you will be happy to know she has released another video this week. Not everyone can pull off what she does: sing off-key, miss every beat, and still win millions of fans. On YouTube, ‘Selfie maine leli aaj’ has accumulated close to five crore views, and that is a record few can match.

If you are hooked to her style, you might say her latest video, ‘I am a Biker,’ is a disappointment: it is auto-tuned and so not off-key, and her singing is aligned properly to a beat. You still find startling rhymes, with ‘biker’ rhyming with ‘tiger’, but the music is no longer oblivious to conventional rules of rhythm and melody.

One of the most distinguished masters of whacky rhyming in Indian pop songs is Bally Sagoo, but then, he comes across as a serious practitioner of fun music — is that a paradox? — and by no stretch of the imagination can you describe his music as cringe pop. In Kannada films, Hamsalekha similarly comes up with zany, unpredictable rhymes.

The West has devoted much journalistic and critical attention to cringe pop, whose advent is attributed to American singer Rebecca Black and her 2011 music video ‘Friday.’ Critics have wondered about what creates such ‘bizarre obsessions’. It is possible to read cringe pop as a parody of mainstream pop — after all, it uses the same shots, the same expressions and gestures, and the same uncomplicated beats. Pop culture anywhere easily lends itself to parody.

Clearly, the 28-year-old Delhi resident Pooja, who writes her own lyrics, cares little for political correctness. Her latest song goes, “I'm biker/Jaise koi tiger/Mote thodi diet kar/Tu bhi mujhe like kar.” Her advice to those on the plump side is to go on a diet so that they can like her. Sure. It would also help if they could develop a taste for kitsch.

