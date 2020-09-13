Read Of The Week (Sept 13 to Sept 19)

A Brutal Hand

Popular author Ravi Subramanian has released Shortz — a book series comprising intriguing and mystery-driven stories. Featuring a multitude of short and pacey thrillers, the first two books in the series are Insomnia and A Brutal Hand. The book series will see Ravi Subramanian collaborate with a variety of authors from the thriller and suspense genre. The series will consist of 20 short and pacey thrillers. The first two thrillers have been co-authored with Jigs Ashar, a banker-turned-consultant and winner of a short-story contest. 

In A Brutal Hand, when a wealthy business owner is found dead in a Mumbai parking lot, the police are flummoxed. Alok Dalal was a family man, with a wife and a teenage daughter. There are no apparent enemies his family or associates know of. Who could want him dead? The only clue is a note with the word ‘Sorry’ on it — what could it mean?

