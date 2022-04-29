Ready, teddy, splurge

Teddy bears have often been considered a child’s favourite. But they can add a tinge of cuteness to any room. Here are some cuddly friends from luxury brands to choose from.

Crystal eyes

This 16-inch black and white teddy bear has a pair of crystal eyes and nose. It is made out of fox fur.

Pretty pink

Create a snuggle spot in your bedroom with this cuddly 10-foot pink bear.

Lovey-dovey

A Love teddy bear from Tiffany & Steiff could be a great gift for your beloved on Valentine’s Day or otherwise. This special one will look cute on that desk.

Chocolate craze

This Gund Philbin jumbo teddy bear in chocolate brown is 29 inches tall. The plush has paw pad accents on its feet and is soft and huggable.

French connection

The pre-owned Louis Vuitton Doudou 2005 teddy bear in brown features a monogram pattern and a hanging leather tag. The piece was made in France.

Motif print

This teddy bear from Fendi Kids is a mix of cuteness and fashion. Made from a cotton-blend, the bear features the signature FF motif all over it.

Brownie points

The Steiff classic 1920 Teddy Bear in light brown is too adorable to ignore. It is 10 inches in height and was made in Germany.

Lying low

This 90 cm-big brown bear made from soft woven fur is cuddly and velvety. It is a soft and huggable bear and is machine washable under 30°C water.