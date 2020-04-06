Rise to meet challenges: Aniruddh

By Aniruddh,

In the current situation, all of us just need to stay at home to stay safe. It is a difficult phase to cope with, as it is absolutely new - a challenge we have not come across before.

It is essential for our domestic help to stay home too. Doing all the household chores without any assistance is challenging, so we split the work amongst ourselves.

The lockdown also gave me a chance to write articles, read books and watch the world's best movies. I am also giving the finishing touches to the documentary on my mother-in-law, Padmashree awardee Dr Bharathi amma.

Moreover, I am enjoying spending some quality time with my family. The other day, while we all were chatting, my son Jyestavardhan asked me how I keep myself so much motivated all the time. I opened the gallery on my mobile phone and showed him one of my earliest pictures, clicked by my grandfather.

The picture was of me as a one-year-old child, during our house-warming ceremony. It captures the moment I was trying to cross the threshold of the new house, with a smile on my face.

Whenever I enter a new, challenging phase in my life, I look at this picture and get the confidence to face the situation. The picture tells me, “You were just a baby and didn't know anything about life; still, you entered a new area with a smile. Don’t have any fear; never get scared of new challenges, as it would give you an opportunity for new experience and learning. Be confident.”

I explained that you never know where the unexplored path takes you. When I wrote and directed short films, I did not know that they will make me a holder of World Records. Also, accepting a role in a television serial after acting in feature films went against a general notion that it would jeopardize my career in movies.

I didn’t have a clue that ‘Jothe Jotheyali’ would win the hearts of Kannadigas. So, it is important to keep on exploring.

I made my son understand that both successes and setbacks had made me wiser, stronger and have taught me two major things.

First, that if I fall, I should rise immediately; no matter how difficult or impossible it seems. Second, as we all are a part of god, we have the power to do something unique and something stupendous. But the crux is that we have to identify our inner strength and potential. More importantly, we should put efforts in actualising them to make a difference.

All of a sudden, my daughter Shloka said, "Let me take your picture at the threshold now. I will show this picture to my children. I will tell them that this picture of your grandfather was clicked by me.”

Everyone laughed. Jyestavardhan said, “Though you can’t cross the threshold now, please smile for this picture too. I am sure that this phase will end soon and there would be infinite unexplored opportunities waiting for you with open arms beyond this threshold.”

(Aniruddh is an actor, director, singer and writer)