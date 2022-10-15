Scorsese to direct ‘Gangs of New York’ series

Scorsese to direct ‘Gangs of New York’ series

Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on the project and also direct the first two episodes

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 15 2022, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 11:49 ist
Martin Scorsese.

Martin Scorsese is turning his feature ‘Gangs of New York’ into a TV series with Miramax Television backing the project, reports PTI.

The show will be based on Herbert Asbury’s 1927 non-fiction book ‘The Gangs of New York’, which was also the source material for the 2002 movie.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on the project and also direct the first two episodes. The series will be penned by Brett Leonard, known for his work on show ‘Shantaram’. It is said to be a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Martin Scorsese
Miramax Television
The Gangs of New York

What's Brewing

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 