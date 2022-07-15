Self-taught artist designs stadium, train models

Sayan Basak, a self-taught craftsman from Sodepur (near Kolkata), makes impressive 3D paper models. Stadiums, the RMS-Titanic, Indian Parliament, the Howrah Bridge, a hand-pulled rickshaw, are some of the many models he has worked on.

How did it start? Basak in 2016 went to watch a cricket match at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. When showers forced-stopped the match, it was the stadium, its galleries, ground, score board and floodlights that caught his attention.

Basak’s first attempt at model making was with a replica of the stadium. It lacked reference points during the making — the observations he made at the stadium were the key points. “We had no smartphones at home, and I didn’t know how to browse the Internet for images,” says the 19-year-old.

The model took six weeks to complete. The flaws in the design were discovered weeks later in 2017, when he bought a smartphone and matched the replica with photographs of the venue. Basak’s learning process widened with access to YouTube — not only to exhibit the making process but also the finished work.

He started uploading videos in 2019. The models had to be different from what children made for school projects — a visit to observe a site, whenever possible, is attempted.

Last year, after seeing Basak’s Eden Garden replica online, an inquisitive parent from his locality asked if another 2 ftx2ft stadium model could be created for his child who was getting trained to play cricket. The video of the making process was posted online. Due to financial issues, the neighbour wasn’t able to buy the model. Soon after, a regional channel aired visuals of Basak’s recent stadium model in August 2021. Subsequently, the stadium authorities asked him to come over with the model, and it was formally received and kept at the stadium.

His model-making sharpened with detailing, and the visualising and building process have become more organised. The Titanic model took two-and-a-half months to complete and the Lord’s Cricket Ground took two months. He also built train coaches between six and 15 days.

Basak is now sensitive to scaling and ratios. The train coach models are made in a 1:56 ratio of the actual coaches.

Over six years, eight of Basak’s models have attracted buyers — five train coaches, two Howrah Bridge models and the Indian Parliament. Each model was sold in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,800.

Materials used

Before Basak purchased material for commissioned work, garment and shoe boxes, food packets, rolled up newspaper, and toothpicks and bandages were used to shape up parts of the model. His toolkit comprises three brushes, two scissors, 10-15 colours, discarded boxes and paper. Adhesives, sticky tapes that are rarely used, and stapler pins are also helpful.

Future

Basak wants to better his understanding of the craft and he believes a formal training could help. Seeing his work, some friends suggest that he should study architecture, while others told him to pursue engineering. Most of the courses he finds interesting are offered in Australia, Italy and England. As he can’t afford them, he intends to study sculpture at an art college.

“I am currently working on a futuristic, new football stadium that exists nowhere, and a model of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple,” he says.

Wishlist

The non-AC coaches of Kolkata Metro no longer in use and Seven wonders of the world are on his wishlist. Basak also keeps track of upcoming sporting events, so that he can work on them. “Besides replicating stadiums, I would like to work on a model of the Taj Mahal,” he says.