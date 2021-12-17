Should zoos exist?

For

Name: Ribhav Nair

Grade: 7

School: Ekya School, Byrathi

“Zoo: An excellent place to study the habits of human beings - Evan Esar.”

How apt and sincere! This quote speaks volumes about zoos which are undoubtedly a safe haven for many endangered species. Many people believe that zoos cage animals and put them in small enclosures just for people to look at; they don’t give the animals any sort of freedom. Though that is true, people are so narrow minded that they don’t bother to look at the positive side of zoos. To start with, zoos educate people. And the information they provide to the public, could save a whole species. Secondly, zoos raise money for those endangered species that would not have survived in the wild. With the money raised, they give the species one more opportunity to bounce back and continue life. They also give animals shelter, food, and protection from poachers, habitat loss, and predators. Whether acceptable or not to innumerable minds, zoos have saved countless species of animals.

Against

Name: Siri Neti

Grade: 9

School: Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Yelahanka

I have always had my reservations about zoos and the pandemic has only strengthened my stance. Haven’t we all been confined to our houses? Aren’t we relieved to be able to live our lives with freedom to stroll, and go out as desired?

We are independent as a nation and as humans so don’t the animals have the right to live independently? Mind you, animals are not for entertainment.

Every time I visit a zoo, the sight of animals cramped up behind walls or metal cages melts my heart. Animals in captivity often suffer from boredom and stress. We, as humans, have no right to capture animals and captivate them. The generational bond of the animals breaks if we sell or trade them to other countries. Helping the endangered animals breed and give birth to their own species is not a bad idea but excessive breeding leads to overpopulation of the animals. I believe that there are many zoos that should be shut down immediately and the majority of ‘good zoos’ still need to make massive improvements to their facilities.