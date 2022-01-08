'Single screens were once Bangalore's landmarks'

Sameer Raichur, the documentary photographer, has done multiple projects on the fading single-screen theatres of India. With his project ‘Cinema in Bangalore’, he turns the spotlight on the city. He tells us the details:

What inspired this project...

I was inspired by the contemporary work of German photographers Stefanie Zoche and Sabine Haubitz, who documented the facades of South Indian movie theatres. I wanted to capture the unique experiences inside theatres. I have been working on this project since 2015.

Theatres were landmarks in Bengaluru. I got introduced to the subculture of fans pouring milk and dancing at the premiere show. The hero-worship is what got me curious. I wanted to know how historically this has translated into political votes. As the project got bigger, I split it into two.

One was about the spaces and the other was about the subculture of the first-day-first show. I have covered most of the big single theatres in Bengaluru. The pandemic has temporarily stalled the project.

Anecdotes that fascinated you...

KC N Mohan, the owner of the Navrang Theatre (in Rajajinagar), told me that back in the day, the government would ration colour film stock. That’s how black and white movies had a few songs in colour.

A lot of nostalgia prevails in these spaces, especially with projectionists and their equipment. You find German equipment in some theatres. People who handle the projector had to write an exam for the job. There is a lot of love there.

They preserve the old film rolls even though they are so inflammable. Some of them have worked at the same place for 30-40 years.

Apart from the rise in multiplexes, why are single screens fading?

Earlier, Rajkumar, Shankar Nag and Vishnvardhan starred in films that carried a message. There was redemption for the lead characters. These days, movies are made for mass entertainment and promote hero worship. There is a stigma attached to people who watch such Kannada movies. The industry took a hit when the production values came down and when they ignored the middle class. Also, real estate owners always have an eye on the landmark theatres, which sit on prime locations. I feel the government should support the single screens as they are cultural landmarks.

How has the pandemic affected theatre staff livelihoods?

I visited a few theatres and saw the same faces. So the owners are trying to keep their employees. The individual stories are heartbreaking. There were people meant to carry the limited roles from one theatre to another before the show started. There are people who stick posters on the walls and make cut-outs of stars. Not to forget the canteen staff and cleaners integral to running the theatres. Their stories often go untold.

