Sneakers for the well-heeled

Graphic show

Nike is known for shoes and Supreme for its drip print technique. And this collaboration is legendary. These sneakers are decked with a baroque-inspired graphic on the outside, and finished with a luxurious red base. They come with a polyester outer lining and a rubber sole.

Comfort first

While Jimmy Choo is famous for its signature heels and sandals, it has an equally impressive lineup of sneakers. Made from polyamide (artificial) leather and padded with nylon and spandex, this particular pair is known for comfort. The crystal embellishment will make heads turn.

Breathe easy

Made by Roger Vivier in Italy, these are lightweight, and feature a breathable white mesh and cushioned rubber platform sole. These slip-ons are easy to wear and take off, and are finished with a Luna Viv crystal over the buckle.

Go baroque

Versace’s Trigreca baroque-print sneakers are made in Italy from polyamide and polyurethane, and feature a cork insole and a rubber sole. They have a signature baroque print in black and yellow, accented with specks of red on the stitching.

Stay sporty

This grey Air Jordan is a collaboration between Nike and KAWS, a Brooklyn-based street artist. An all-season pair of sports sneakers, it boasts ergonomic features — round toe and flat heel. These are slip-resistant and lightweight. The Air Jordan logo is embroidered on the back, and the stitch pattern and the velvet finish lift the look further.

Crystal gaze

These crystal-studded white sneakers from Valentino Garavani are a sure showstopper. They come with a rubber sole and appliqué work. The logo of the Italian shoe maker is heat-engraved on the back and the tongue.

Compiled by Pallavi N B