Study tips for the exam season

Exams are stressful even for those who prepare right from the start. This week, Open Sesame spoke to experts on how to battle last-minute jitters and excel at the exams.

Monitor your attention span

Each person has a different attention span. Once it runs out, the level of concentration reduces. “So monitor how many minutes you can maintain full focus. It usually ranges between 30 minutes and two hours but can vary depending on the time of the day,” says Ali Khwaja, founder, Banjara Academy. Once you have figured out the pattern of your attention span, you can slot study breaks to help you recharge.

Take productive breaks

Breaks should not be seen as a waste of time. On the contrary, they can enhance your concentration. “Take a break of three to five minutes and use that time to do activities like washing up, deep breathing, drinking something cool, or going for a walk or a jog,” says Khwaja. Don’t watch videos or chat with people during this period as it leads to distractions.

Keep away from devices

Resist the temptation of checking your devices or playing your favourite video game during

study hour. Counsellor Maullika Sharma says, “Don’t engage on social media and turn off notifications on all devices.” You can return to these devices once you are done studying for the day, she says.

Don’t be afraid to break the plan

While following a schedule can help you complete tasks that are important and timely, it is perfectly okay to break away from the plan, says Maullika. “Treat your schedule as a general plan, and not something set in stone. And if you are not able to stick to them on some days, it is okay. Focus on the efforts you put in and enjoy the journey of learning,” she explains.

Do difficult subjects first

Khwaja advises you to get difficult or boring subjects out of the way first as you sit down to study. That’s because you will be most alert then. If you find yourself losing focus, try reading aloud or noting down important points to regain concentration. “Study two or three subjects in a day and not more than one language subject,” he says.

Try mind mapping

Mind mapping is a way of linking key concepts using images, lines and links. “Make a chart of all topics in every subject. Categorise them as difficult, average and easy. Study the difficult ones first. Monitor your progress and move on to next topics,” says Khwaja. And never lose sight of the number of days or hours left for preparation.

