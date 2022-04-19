Switching from science to commerce can be tricky

Dear Sir,

I have always been very interested in Architecture and Design. I had qualified JEE Mains paper 2 for B.Arch, UCEED and NATA with good ranks four years ago. But due to personal circumstances and inadequate guidance, I had to take up engineering after Class 12. I will be completing my BE in Electronics and Communication this year. I do not want to continue in this field. Is there any way to enter the field of architecture now? Are there any reputed courses provided in India that will enable me to do so? Please guide me.

Ashwini

Dear Ashwini,

To practise as an architect, you have to undergo a five-year B.Arch. course and then register with the Council of Architecture. However, you can opt for post-graduate courses in Town Planning, Environment, Urban Settlements offered by various reputed universities, or a Masters in Design (MDes) from institutions like IIT or NID etc. and get into fields like industrial design, web page design, Augmented Reality (AR) etc. which are equally fascinating.

Dear Sir,

My daughter in II PUC (Science stream without Maths), would like to pursue Medicine. Besides that, what other options are available in the biology stream? Please give us some advice.

Anonymous

Dear Parent,

There are innumerable options in health sciences ranging from various paramedical courses such as radiography, speech and language pathology, operation theatre technology, dialysis technology, and many more. In other life sciences, she can choose from veterinary, nutrition, wildlife, environment, agriculture, horticulture, medical microbiology, genetics, pharmacy, pure science research... the list is endless. Guide her to select her career based on her interest, lifestyle preferences, aptitude, and personality traits.

Dear Sir,

I have completed my BCom in 2021. I am thinking of doing Association Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) course. Is it a good option to do, or is MBA preferable?

A student

Dear Student,

It depends entirely on your long term career goals, and what type of work you enjoy and do well in. Courses like ACCA take you into the world of accountancy, for which you need concentration and a long attention span, must be quick with numbers and calculations, willing to work alone for long hours, and have analytical thinking. MBA equips you for managing different types of people, financial planning, project and strategy control, and you need to be willing to adapt and travel, able to grasp changes in the corporate world, and bear the strain of the pressures to perform to targets. If you cannot decide right now, take up an entry-level job in the finance department of any mid-level company and observe both types of functions and check out which one you are most likely to fit in best and enjoy.

Dear Sir,

I want to take up commerce as my undergrad. I am in 12th grade. My mother is insisting that I take up science now and can pursue commerce anyway. Will I be able to make this switch easily?

Swathi

Dear Swathi,

You have not mentioned what degree course in science your mother is insisting that you take. If you study for 3-4 years for a science degree, it may not be very easy to move into the field of commerce after that. Since you have studied science in Class 11 and 12, do introspect whether you will be happy pursuing a science-related career, and which specific field would be most suitable for you. If you are keen on getting a commerce degree, plan out what career you would like to pursue after qualifying, and how much it suits your temperament, skills and aptitude.

Dear Sir,

There are so many entrance exams after PUC. Is it really important to study for the examination?

Rakshith

Dear Rakshith,

It depends entirely on how ambitious you are and whether you are aiming to get into the best possible college. If you do not study for the exams you may lose out on the opportunity to get good education and will not be able to go high up in your career. Remember that when you go to study in a reputed institution, you get the best of teachers, equipment, guest faculty, industry exposure, a good campus environment, library, and the company of intelligent and committed classmates — which will give you a head-start in carving out your career path. It just requires a few weeks of hard work, but the rewards will last lifelong.