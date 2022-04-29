Talk it out

Aditi Garg

Grade 9, The Samhita Academy, Bengaluru

Uniforms create a level-playing field in school. Students who may be teased for wearing less expensive clothing will not face bullying since everyone is dressed the same.

Furthermore, students dressed alike are unlikely to be perturbed about fitting in, and thus, they would concentrate better on all activities in school. It also encourages students to follow the healthy practice of teamwork. Wearing a formal outfit every day makes one disciplined. Youngstown State University’s study of secondary schools in Ohio’s eight largest school districts found that uniform policies improve attendance, graduation, and suspension rates.

In conclusion, students in uniforms look professional, harbour feelings of egalitarianism, and discard unhealthy appearance-based competitive feelings to the boot. Therefore, schools should have uniforms.

Samaria San

Grade 8, S T Charles High School, Bengaluru

We are all unique and should be allowed to feel comfortable in our clothes. If students are allowed to dress as they want, they will feel confident to express themselves freely and identify with like-minded people. If a student dislikes wearing the uniform but is forced to do so, he or she will feel trapped. It might trigger the feeling of losing oneself.

Sometimes, uniforms can also be costly, thus, becoming an extra burden on the parents. If we no longer have to wear uniforms, some amount of money can be used to purchase outfits to be worn on other important occasions.

Being comfortable in your clothes also helps you concentrate well in class. Schools should be a space for students to develop their personalities and help them understand themselves better. However, uniforms can make students feel like they are being controlled.