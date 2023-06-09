Talk it out

Shraddha NS, 15

Sindhi Public School, Bengaluru

Veganism, the practice of abstaining from consuming animal products, has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential to address pressing global challenges. I believe that veganism can indeed save the planet because it impacts the environment positively, conserves resources and mitigates climate change. One of the most compelling arguments for veganism is its significant environmental benefits. Animal agriculture is a major contributor to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water pollution. By choosing plant-based diets, individuals can greatly reduce their carbon footprint. According to a study published in the journal, shifting towards veganism could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Moreover, by eliminating the need for vast animal farming operations, veganism helps preserve natural habitats, protect biodiversity, and mitigate deforestation, all of which are crucial for the health of our planet. Furthermore, veganism encourages the cultivation of climate-resilient crops, reducing the reliance on intensive farming practices that contribute to soil erosion and degradation.

Veganism presents a compelling solution to the myriad environmental challenges faced by our planet. By embracing a plant-based lifestyle, we can substantially reduce our ecological footprint, conserve valuable resources, and combat climate change.

Misha Mujeeb, 11

Bright Public School, Bengaluru

No, veganism will not save our planet. If everyone were to exclusively follow veganism, it may lead to the loss of important plants and animals, increase pressure on land and water resources, and aggravate difficulties with agricultural crop residues.

In reality, plant-based replacements can negatively impact the environment when mass-produced.

Is almond milk more environment-friendly than cow milk?

Do you know, it takes 1.1 gallons of water to grow a single almond? You read it right!

Cow milk is cheaper and more affordable compared to almond milk.

More than 85% of the global population’s diet contains meat and cow milk. How can we produce only vegan food for the whole population, while maintaining ecological balance?

Researchers have also pointed out that children who followed a raw vegan diet overall consumed calories, calcium, and vitamin D well below the recommended intake for their age group, which may have accounted for slower growth.

Instead of food choices, we should be watchful of food waste. Whatever we consume should match our needs and not exceed them. About 700 million people suffer from hunger every day, lacking access to staple foods like maize, rice, and wheat. While many people often take the availability of food for granted. It’s time we tackle this problem.