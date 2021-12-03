Teen running tech news website

A 16-year-old Bengaluru boy is single-handedly running Silicon Byte, a news website and social media account covering technology news.

Sarang Namboodiri has always been passionate about technology and launched the website on February 17.

“Like it or not, our entire life depends on tech right now. From sending emails to ordering groceries and food, it is hard to imagine life without tech,” he says.

Sarang writes tech news in a language easy for lay people to understand. “I try to cover all the important points,” he says.

The website receives 200 monthly visitors, and a lot of interaction takes place on social media. “A majority of Silicon Byte’s audience is on Twitter and Instagram. We get about 50,000 views a month on these platforms,” says Sarang.

A challenge is to do both research for the website and study. “Time management is difficult, as I’m preparing for my engineering entrance exams as well. But I’m learning to balance it all,” he says.

Sarang is always reading about tech and that really helps him write his articles. He also accepts articles from guest writers.

In September, Sarang launched Silicon Wear, a fashion subsidiary of Silicon Byte. “I plan to launch a podcast series and a YouTube channel very soon. As the world slowly opens up, I plan to cover more offline tech events,” he says.

Follow Sarang’s work on www.siliconbyte.org and @siliconbyte on Instagram.