The smell of luxury

Long-lasting

Experts hail the Shalimar Parfum Numbered Baccarat Crystal collection as an ‘epitome of beauty’. The fragrance spreads wide into the surroundings. The urn-shaped bottle is equally valued.

Rich notes

Roja Dove, the creator, describes Roja Haute Luxe Gold as a liquid jewel. The top notes include bergamot, and heart notes are rose de mai, jasmin de grasse and Ylang Ylang. Ginger, cinnamon, clove, patchouli, oak moss, and cedarwood form the base notes, making it a rich blend.

Flower power

Joy Parfum Baccarat edition by Jean Patou is a timeless formulation of floral notes extracted from Bulgarian rose, tuberose, and jasmine, blended with musk and sandalwood. The bottle is just as dazzling, shaped like a princess ball gown.

Classic redefined

Perfume brand Norell New York collaborates with French crystal house, Baccarat to offer this exquisite scent. It is a blend of notes like galbanum, mandarin, bergamot, pear, jasmine, peony, gardenia, orris butter, vetiver, vanilla and musk.

Middle-eastern magic

Outrageous Diana Vreeland’s Eau de Parfum is sold with the tagline ‘daringly different’ and rightly so. It captures the notes of leather, iris, Turkish rose, and oud. It is a tribute to the famed fashion columnist and writer Diana Vreeland’s love for the Middle-East. It reflects colours, lights and scents typical to the region.

So glassy

Rose, jasmine, and iris... Three of the most universally-loved fragrances are combined with the scents of sandalwood and blackcurrant leaves to create this luxurious essence, Lalique de Lalique Extrait Cristal Flacon. This 2022 Limited Edition is also dedicated to the art of glassmaking.

The Swarovski show

Soft, intense and fruity, Gold Coast by Bond No 9 is a favourite among women. The scents of lychee, apricot, red apple, watermelon are firmly alloyed with vanilla and rose extract, vanilla and cedarwood.

The glass bottle is studded with Swarovski crystals, which dazzle in different colours, making it a couture collectible.

Fragrance bonanza

The Lalique De Lalique Crystal ‘Seduction’ Eau De Parfum for women, is a bouquet of luxury. It is made with the delightful duo of rose and jasmine. The notes of sandalwood, blackberry, pear and vanilla elevate the fragrance.