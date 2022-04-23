'Tis raining umbrellas

'Tis raining umbrellas

It’s raining on and off. So, here are some luxury and statement umbrellas to add to your wardrobe, which will match your style

  Apr 23 2022
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 01:35 ist
Barocco print

The Barocco print umbrella from Versace would be an essential item on a gloomy day. This 90-cm piece has a classic handle with a colour fade effect.

Smart shade

This umbrella from Haowecib is equipped with a LED light system which can be adjusted from 45 degrees, based on different road conditions. It also has an alarm that can alert passing vehicles when the person carrying it is on the roads at night. It comes with a gold- or silver-coloured handle.

Cherry blossom print

This 2003 Cherry blossom umbrella from Louis Vuitton comes with a wooden handle. Its monogram print in brown, pink and white makes it a standout addition in your collection.

Skull handle

This Alexander McQueen umbrella with a skull handle is irresistible. The large handle will make sure the umbrella doesn’t slip off from your hand.

Pink passion

Coming in a pleasing baby pink shade, this piece from Discord Yohji Yamamoto features a waterproof design and is made of polyster, wood and carbon fibre. It comes with an embroidered logo and a straight handle.

Detachable

The Malacca Traveller umbrella from the Charles Brigg range has a removable handle and end piece, making it easy to carry around. The handle, in stained beech wood shaft, has a plated gold or sterling silver collar, nylon or hand woven silk canopy. The collar can be engraved for an additional cost. It is available in three sizes — 25, 26 or 27 inches.

