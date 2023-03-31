Transform old tin cans into decor

Tin cans, in small and big sizes, are often seen lying around at home. From paint to smaller food cans, these can easily be spruced up to make simple decor items.

Some of the first steps to making these items include cleaning the can inside and out. Remove labels or stickers on them, if any. If you would like to sand off the existing print on the can, do so with sandpaper. Use a bright or dark colour to paint over the can. Materials needed for making these items: cans, acrylic or spray paints, chart paper, brushes, ropes, glue, and a drill.

Planters

Saket K, who runs an indoor plants store in Coimbatore, makes and sells tin can planters. “These are easy to make, as long as you are careful. If the cans have sharp edges after the lid was cut out, use a cutter or peel out the jagged bits. Use sandpaper to smooth sharp edges out,” he says.

After this, paint the can with a bright colour, and let it dry. “Make two holes with a drill on the sides to pass a rope or a strong twine through. Make sure the holes are 180 degrees away from each other (in a straight line) so that the planter hangs properly and does not lean to a side,” he says.

Make holes on the bottom, for water to seep through. “Before adding soil to the planter, place a few flat stones or broken clay pot pieces to make enough space for water to move through. After this, add your succulents,” he adds.

Lanterns

These work for indoor and outdoor spaces, says Saket. Create a design by making holes with the help of a drill.

“Before you start drilling the can, make an outline of the design you want to work on. Alternatively, you can also use a cutter to create shapes (like circles or a hearts) on the surface,” he says. In case you cut shapes in the can, smoothen the edges out.

“Decorate the can carefully with a metallic acrylic or spray paint. Make sure it dries properly,” he says. For a more catchy design, add paper hearts or stars with glitter glued to them. Place

a lamp or candle inside

the can and carefully light it, he adds.

“You can also use LED string lights or lamps. However, if you are using a flame, avoid using paper to decorate the can,” he adds.

Props for parties, events

Sand the cans and paint them in colours (or use chart paper) according to your event’s theme. If it is for a birthday event with a colourful theme, cans in different bright colours work best; if it is for a Halloween party, try orange and purple.

Ashika Raghunathan, a hobbyist from Bengaluru, who believes in the reuse, reduce and recycle philosophy, says that making these props is easy. All you will need is paint, ivory paper or cardboard, black permanent marker, glue, and rope, if you want to hang them.

“Paint the surface with the chosen colour and let it air dry. Carefully cut out paper in circles, draw goofy eyes on them and stick them to the can, or use white paint to paint them and markers to paint details. Draw mouth shapes (like a grin or a confused or laughing face) with black permanent marker or black paint. Let it dry again,” she says.

Use glitter if needed to jazz it up. Make holes at the top near the rim and tie a rope through them, if you want to hang the props.

Desk organiser

Designing a desk organiser is easy. After using sandpaper over the can, paint it or use colourful chart paper to cover the can up, says Ashika. Use buttons or lace to create designs on the decorated surface and secure them with instant glue.

“If you want to create sections inside the can, take two cardboard pieces and glue them together as an X, and place it inside. This will help separate your pens and pencils, from your paint brushes and more,” she adds.