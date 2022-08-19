Vibrant Ganesha idols for the season

These idols are available in bronze, brass and silver, and with coloured stones.
Seated idol
Seated on a lotus, this Ganesha idol is made of 92.5 silver. It is available in four different sizes.
Swinging by
This vibrant and delicately intricate traditional brass antique Ganesha on a swing, has varied coloured stones on it. It is 18x16 inches.
Brass statue
This brass statue of Ganesha sitting on a lotus base is handcrafted. With its intricate details and antique touch, the idol will be a good addition to one’s living room.
Bronze idol
This bronze powder-cast 25-inch statue from King Tut’s Secret can be mounted on the floor or on a tabletop.
Dancing star
The idol, made out of black stone is 4.5 ft tall. It’s in a dancing position and works for large rooms or even gardens.
Silver touch
The intricately-designed idol in 92.5 sterling silver is from Joyalukkas.
Reclining position
The 14-inch colourful reclining Ganesha is made in brass. It is handcrafted.
Minimalistic design
The idol works for one’s mantelpiece. Its simple and minimalistic design has been designed from resin and is plated with electro-formed silver.
Ivory and gold
This Ganesha sculpture perched on a bolster seat, in ivory has been plated in 14kt gold. Its size is 5x3.5x6.7 inches.
