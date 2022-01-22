Whackyverse | Akhilesh speeds on his cycle; Yogi just grunts

BP in UP
Akhilesh speeds on his cycle
Hoping to reach the pinnacle.
Watching his stunts,
CM Yogi just grunts.
But voters love this spectacle.
The 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a marked change in the trend with both top rivals — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav — entering the fray themselves, but from their party's traditional political strongholds, a move which the parties hope will help influence a bigger constituency.
