Whackyverse | Akhilesh speeds on his cycle; Yogi just grunts

Whackyverse | Yogi grunts as Akhilesh speeds on cycle

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 22 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 10:32 ist

BP in UP

Akhilesh speeds on his cycle

Hoping to reach the pinnacle.

Watching his stunts,

CM Yogi just grunts.

But voters love this spectacle.

The 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a marked change in the trend with both top rivals — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav — entering the fray themselves, but from their party's traditional political strongholds, a move which the parties hope will help influence a bigger constituency.

Yogi Adityanath
Indian Politics
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
UP Polls
UP Elections

