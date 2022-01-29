Abide tide
We’re muscular, we pose in the gym.
‘Out you go!’---We jettison this hymn.
The Mahatma loved it
But today, it’s a misfit.
Let his song fade, let his ideas dim.
If 'Abide With Me' is to be viewed as a symbol of our colonial past, then the Beating The Retreat ceremony itself should be dropped; its origin is British. Ironically, the man who led the fight against our colonial masters included 'Abide With Me' in the bhajans played every evening in his Sabarmati Ashram. But anything loved by Gandhi has to be rejected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim
Open Sesame | Netaji
6 apps to make life more fun
DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement
What goes behind the making of a film poster?
Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan
Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury
In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites