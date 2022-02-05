Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Kaal marks

What if the economy is dragging?

Nirmala akka is out there bragging:

Our government rocks!

So absorb these shocks.

Till 'amrit kaal', just stop nagging!

In her presentation of Budget 2022-23, Nirmala Sitharaman gave publicity to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by proclaiming that we have entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25 years leading up to independent India at 100. We are faced in the present day with a litany of issues — unemployment, inflation, hunger, declining incomes of all categories of citizens except the super-rich, to name only a few. Talk of ‘Amrit Kaal’ in such circumstances is to make a mockery of the people and our situation.

