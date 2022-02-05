Kaal marks
What if the economy is dragging?
Nirmala akka is out there bragging:
Our government rocks!
So absorb these shocks.
Till 'amrit kaal', just stop nagging!
In her presentation of Budget 2022-23, Nirmala Sitharaman gave publicity to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by proclaiming that we have entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25 years leading up to independent India at 100. We are faced in the present day with a litany of issues — unemployment, inflation, hunger, declining incomes of all categories of citizens except the super-rich, to name only a few. Talk of ‘Amrit Kaal’ in such circumstances is to make a mockery of the people and our situation.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Open Sesame | Budget 2022
Indian journalists, brought to you by Bollywood
Should our films have a 'social message'?
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the throne
Nostalgia set in stone