Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

DHNS
DHNS,
  Dec 18 2021, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 08:05 ist

Where you at, Virat?

When he wore the captain’s hat,

He ran out of luck, poor Virat.

At odds with Dada,

Who only said na na,

Virat is gone, and Rohit’s top cat.

BCCI revealed the change of leadership in the 50-over format on December 8, while announcing the Test squad for the South Africa series. In a statement, the country's cricket management mentioned that Sharma will replace Kohli in the limited-overs format, at the very bottom of the note.

