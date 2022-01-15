What happens to an agnostic when he is sinking?

On Ugadi, April 13, 2021, following a distress call from my brother-in-law, my wife and I drove down to his house. All five in his family — he, his mother, his wife and two daughters — had tested Covid positive, and his own and his mother’s condition was deteriorating.

For six hours, we stood at their gate, while they sat at the door, trying to obtain hospital beds for them. They lived right behind one of Bengaluru’s biggest private hospitals. It would have been ideal had they got beds there, but we were told it didn’t have any. We got the same response from several private hospitals.

We called up the BBMP Covid Control Room. We were asked to give a ‘BU’ number for each patient. Now, the BU number — to be given by the BBMP as soon as a patient tested positive — had not been generated. One hand of the BBMP was unable to generate the BU numbers, and the other wouldn’t give us beds without those numbers.

Thanks to the efforts of this paper’s health reporter, at about 10.30 pm, the director of a government hospital in Shivajinagar agreed to admit the two without the BU numbers. He was a god-send, if I, a non-believer, may use that expression.

Over the next three days, I made trips to the hospital to give them breakfast, lunch and dinner, and to keep track of their progress. As with all government hospitals, the patients got medication according to the Covid treatment protocol, but nursing care and ward services were absent. I decided to shift them to a private hospital as soon as possible.

A lucky break came when the cancer hospital chain HCG Hospitals started a Covid centre. I called up Dr Krupesh, the man in charge. After pleading with him for two days, I was able to shift the two patients there.

I had caught it

But now, around April 22, I began to show symptoms, perhaps from all the exposure I had had. The next day, my wife and I got ourselves tested. The PCR test threw up a false negative for both of us (as was happening to most around the time), but the CT-scan severity score was 17/25 for me, 5/25 for my wife. I had to get admitted to a hospital; my wife could manage at home.

On April 24, by evening, my oxygen saturation level was beginning to drop and I could not spend time and energy making calls. I asked a colleague to help. He called up the BBMP official managing the bed allotment process. Now, in my case, I had the BU number, but my PCR test was negative. So, I could only be admitted to a non-Covid SARI hospital. I was asked to go to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

Deterioration

The non-Covid SARI ward was a long room with two rows of beds. To my utter surprise, all the other patients had family members — wives, sons, daughters — attending to them. While the patients slept on the beds, the attendants slept on the floor beside the beds. Everyone knew we were Covid patients there. All patients were on oxygen support, and we were being treated according to the Covid protocol. Yet, officially, it was a non-Covid ward, and attendants were allowed!

Here, too, the nurses came around regularly to check sugar levels, give insulin injections, zinc and Vitamin C tablets, and Remdesivir from the second day of admission. But that was about the level of care I would get. For everything else, I was on my own. I would take the oxygen mask off while eating or when I had to walk the long way to the restroom. Nobody seemed to care.

The doctors — a senior and a junior — said I need not worry at the moment, but warned that they had no ICU, no ventilators. If things got worse, I would have to go elsewhere. This was also a place bereft of mobile connectivity. As a result, I could scarcely communicate with anyone outside. For three days, my wife had scant information about my condition.

Two avoidable deaths

April 27: I was surrounded by patients who were worse, and their suffering was there for all to see. Indeed, on the third day of my admission, two men began to sink rapidly. Had an ICU and ventilators been available, they might have survived. The two died early that evening, as the rest of us watched in horror.

I began to ask myself what I was doing there. Was I going to let myself die like them? As I was trying desperately to reach my wife and colleagues, a junior doctor informed me that from the swabs collected the previous evening, I had tested positive for Covid and so I could no longer stay in that hospital. I was told I had three hours to get out!

My wife had been calling up Dr Krupesh at HCG every day since I left home and pleading to admit me there. Finally, after three days, he had a bed available for me.

The ICU that didn’t stop

As I learnt later from my medical records, when I reached HCG, my oxygen saturation level, without support, was 56%! It had been 84% at the time of admission to RGICD. I was wheeled into HCG’s Covid ICU. It was a sea change from the earlier hospital, and the reason I am alive today. As my doctor told me later, I was put on a non-invasive ventilator with high-flow oxygen.

The change was striking in every respect. The ICU had been set up at short notice — I believe just three days. It was a war-room and a battlefield combined, with a command centre in the middle, and the ICU beds — some 15 — all around it. It was brightly lit day and night, buzzing with alerts from medical devices. Patients were calling for help and making phone calls, and doctors were discussing among themselves the conditions of individual patients.

Unlike at the earlier hospital, the doctors, the paramedical and ward staff were for the most part in PPE suits. The training had clearly been rigorous, and Covid protocols were strictly followed at all levels.

Here, I was strictly instructed not to take off the oxygen mask even for a minute. While eating, I had to take off the mask, have a spoonful, and put on the mask again. I was to lie down on my stomach, in proning position. As my doctor said later, I did this well and it contributed greatly to my quick recovery.

The nurses would come every hour to monitor BP and sugar, especially sugar, and give insulin injections and tablets. The ward staff would come at 3.30 am to clean me up with a sponge bath and change of clothes. I was to relieve myself in a urine can. To pass motion, I insisted on a commode-chair. This was how it was for the next three days.

The ward staff, given the lowliest of tasks, never complained, never whined, never delayed help. There was almost a spiritual quality to the way they conducted themselves.

Sinking, but saved

April 28: A CT scan revealed that the severity score was now 24/25! Dr Krupesh told me: “Your lungs are damaged 90%. We will do our best. You have to help us.” (I learnt later that his prognosis was even more dire when he spoke to my wife).

For the next two days, I did as I was told (proning, breathing exercises when sitting up, and even taking what was then said to be an experimental immune-suppressant drug that would help Remdesivir do its job). By April 30, I was on the path to recovery, and ready to be shifted to a ward. The oxygen mask was replaced by a nasal cannula. The flow rate was reduced daily. Finally, on May 5, I was ready to go home after I had been without oxygen support for 24 hours.

What I learnt

When you are faced with the possibility that you might not go back alive, a few things happen involuntarily: Images of your dear ones flash by. And there is the urge to pray to God to save you. I’m a non-believer, agnostic to be precise. The last time I prayed was 24 years ago when my mother was dying. But here I was now, needing to pray to save my own life. For a minute, I did. No mantras, but simply the selfish, “God, I’m too young to die. I have two young children, I can’t just go now…”

But then, a part of me stepped away and mocked me: “Hmm… such a hypocrite, aren’t you? Suddenly, you want a God you do not believe in to save you!” I virtually slapped myself and snapped out of the self-pity. I can’t stand hypocrisy, not even my own. I said to myself, “If the treatment works, I live. If it doesn’t, then it’s the end. My wife is not a weakling, she can take care of herself and the children. And I have a brother who will support them. Now, let’s go to battle.”

And here I am still. With all its faults and failures, the healthcare system in Bengaluru worked for me, and it did because of dedicated men and women.

Perhaps the crucial lesson is that if the BBMP control room had not insisted on the BU numbers, and my brother-in-law and mother-in-law had found beds in the hospital nearby, none of the rest would have followed, and I probably would not have contracted Covid at all. It is this systemic part that needs to work differently during this wave.

The focus must be on saving lives, and not on BU numbers and reporting Covid statistics. Those are important, but they must be secondary to the urgent task of saving lives. If this is kept in view, the system will become much more compassionate.

Secondly, the difference between the private hospital and the government hospital was not in the doctors or the equipment, but in the nursing care and ward services. Government hospitals provided medication according to the protocol, but forgot to tell patients the little things that ultimately made the difference: don’t take off your oxygen masks; maintain proning position, etc. These don’t call for money, just training and unwavering commitment.

This is, of course, a dry narration of what happened over a few days last year, bereft of much of the distress and the struggle behind the scenes at every stage. But a dry narration, minus the drama, is necessary to draw out objective lessons.

Hopefully, the ongoing third wave will not become as severe as the second, and the pressure on the system will not be as high as it was in April-May last year.