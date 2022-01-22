What happens when you dial 100 or 112

Chasing cases with Hoysala

Bengaluru is a city of 1.27 crore people. How does the Hoysala patrol — 272 cars and 544 staffers — keep tabs on a city so big and diverse? We hit the road over many days to find out.

January 11, 1.30 am-3.45 am, Hennur

The neighbourhood woke up to the howls of a half-naked man on the street. He threw tiles, wood and stones at random gates and compound walls. Residents feared for their cars parked outside but none intervened. When the man did not leave for an hour, a citizen dialled 112.

In less than five minutes, Hoysala staff had contacted her, and 10 minutes later, the patrol car reached the spot. They scolded the man and sent him away. But he returned, 30 minutes later, with renewed anger, destroying pots kept outside homes.

It was 2.30 am. Women and children stayed indoors while the men stepped out and again called 112. The Hoysala police arrived in about 15 minutes. They walked the man to the main road and left him near a settlement. “We don’t round up anybody in a Hoysala unless a case is registered. We warn the conflicting parties,” explained Radhakrishna L, head constable at the Hennur police station.

January 11, 6 pm-8.30 pm, Jalahalli

We patrolled Jalahalli for two-and-a-half hours in two Hoysala cabs and received no calls. The policemen honked at auto drivers to tell them to move from the bus stand and park at the designated spot nearby. They asked two boys standing next to a bike in a dark and forested corner near ISRO Colony to leave.

Constable Isak Jameendar, driving the car, said, “People call to alert us about sandalwood theft in this area. One evening, we asked a man what he was carrying in his bag. He dropped the bag and ran into the woods. The bag contained tools, possibly to cut sandalwood.”

A day before our visit, they were called to disperse a crowd violating Covid norms near the HMT auditorium.

December 13, 3.30 pm-8.30 pm, Banashankari

We were told Banashankari gets a lot of calls but not much happened in the five hours we were with the Hoysala team. At 7.34 pm though, the Hoysala pulled up near Kaveri Nagar. A girl was sitting at the bus stop alone, while four boys were hanging around on two bikes. Suspicious, the cops shooed them away.

Theft of two-wheelers, mobile and chain snatching, neighbour disputes, dogs barking, people objecting to public displays of affection, and boys harassing girls inside parks are common complaints here.

December 13, 3 pm-7 pm, Jayamahal Road

We had just got inside a Hoysala attached to the High Grounds police station when it was asked to rush to a house near the Cantonment station. A teenage girl had called 112 to complain that her alcoholic father was beating her mother. The violence was routine, we learnt.

When the police asked the woman if she would file a complaint, she refused, and pleaded with them to spare her husband. She was accustomed to the beatings and she did not want her children to grow up without their father. During family disputes, we turn into counsellors, says sub-inspector Jahida.

December 11, 2 pm-4.30 pm, Kamakshipalya

At 3.40pm, a pink Hoysala (No 242) attached to Kamakshipalya police station got a call from the Police Control Room. Our car was 3.5 km away from the spot, so the closer Hoysala (No 93) was sent. It reached the spot at 3.44 pm. Visibly drunk, two men were talking loudly on a pavement. They were taken to the police station for further investigation.

Hoysala tablet

The policemen don’t let the Hoysala tablet, or the Mobile Data Terminal, out of their sight.

Most patrol staffers bring their lunch boxes and water bottles along, and when they eat outside, they unmount the tablet from the dashboard and carry it along, or one person stays back. If the tablet breaks down, the problem is relayed to the control room immediately.

Once the control room routes a case to a Hoysala, the tablet flashes a quick summary of the case: urgency (high in red, medium in yellow, easy in green), type, address, landmark, complainant’s contact, nearest police station, date and time. The cops log in the status of the case: Accepted, On Action, At Scene, Closed, and Abandoned.

Inside the nerve centre

When you dial 100 or 112, the call goes to a police control room attached to the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road.

This is the nerve-centre of the police force, and it directs and oversees the work of 18,000 personnel tasked with keeping Bengaluru safe. It is manned by 200 people, who work in three shifts.

We made two visits and spent long hours inside the room, watching the operations. The staffers, all dressed in navy blue and light blue, are wearing headphones and talking intently into their phones. Their eyes are fixed on two computers before them.

They key in details as the complaints come in, pressing multiple buttons at the same time. They share the same body language — calm and confident about what is to be done. They speak Kannada, English, Tamil and Telugu, reflecting the linguistic diversity of the city.

The 200 people working at the control room are on contract from a private company called Bharathiya Vikas Group (BVG). The cyber section has 20 policemen manning the phone lines.

At the far end of the room is a giant screen that displays real-time data of how many calls are coming in, and how many Hoysalas are being dispatched to the trouble spots. Every computer in the room is synced with the giant screen and the speed of response is recorded. The screen is maintained by Matrix. The software support is given by Trinity Mobility.

Across this room sit men and women in regular police uniforms. They form the cyber wing, added to the police control room in December 2020 to tackle cyber fraud cases.

Santosh Babu K, deputy commissioner of police, intelligence (Bengaluru), says not all calls are related to emergencies. “Some are crank calls or inquiries and people randomly calling to get numbers, but we treat every call with the same importance,” he says.

In a year, the control room receives 1.84 crore calls, which is about 1.57 lakh calls a month. On an average day, it gets at least 5,000 calls. And in five minutes, not less than 20 calls come in. All calls are received manually.

The calls are divided into blank calls, crank calls, child calls, departmental calls, senior citizens’ calls, Suraksha app calls (women’s safety) and other calls.

The caller interface saw a huge improvement in 2017, when Praveen Sood was the city police commissioner. He is the current Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka.

Under him, a call centre with 100 lines came into existence. It worked with a software that enabled quick coordination.

A citizen in distress calls 100, a number easy to remember, or 112. Calls to both numbers go to the same control room. An executive receives the call and takes down the name, address and location. A call is usually picked within two seconds. The executive raises a ticket and sends details to the Hoysala closest to the spot. “When a call comes in, a Hoysala closest to the caller is sent. It usually reaches the spot in less than five minutes,” says Santosh.

Madhu Gowda, project manager at Trinity Mobility, explains how the software helps track real-time data. “The giant screen helps us understand what kind of calls come in at what time of the day and we can analyse the patterns,” he says.

Tech advantage

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant says integrating technology with control room operations means getting a quick snapshot of crime in a city teeming with millions.

“Otherwise, you need FIRs, filed in each station, to analyse data. With this system, you don’t miss tracking any case. You can also compare the data of the last few years to understand what has changed and what new has emerged. We geographically track cases and understand which area is prone to what kind of problem,” he says. The automated system instils confidence in citizens because of the quick response, explains Pant. “Even those planning to commit a crime think twice because the Hoysalas will arrive in no time,” he says.

‘Learnt to be patient’

Manjunath H G, working in the control room for five years, speaks softly in Kannada. He has learnt over the years that he must be empathetic when he gets calls.

“I once received a call from a man whose two-year-old daughter had been raped by a 75-year-old neighbour in Padarayanapura. The father was distraught and couldn’t speak. I had to first calm him down and assure him that the Hoysala would reach him quickly if he could share his address and location. It was after my reassurance that he mustered the courage to share the details,” he says.

Sometimes, he says, he has to play counsellor. “This is a high pressure job where we handle sensitive cases. It has taught me to be patient,” he says.

Seated across him is Raveena, a native of Kodagu. She joined the control room only nine months ago, during the pandemic. “I was curious about who takes phone calls and how a problem is solved. It is only after I became part of the team here that I realised what a great responsibility we shoulder,” she says.

Cyber crime helpline soon

The cyber wing in the control room, launched on December 20, 2020, is entirely managed by the police. They received 8,733 cases between December 22, 2020 and January 1, 2022.

The cyber wing gets 40 to 50 calls a day. They have two tasks after a complaint is routed to them from the control room — collect relevant documents and prepare a crime incident report (CIR).

In order to have a standardisation across the country, Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a new toll free number —155260. All cyber complaints will be routed to this number. It will be implemented in Bengaluru in another three months once the requisite technical issues are worked out, says Santosh Babu K, deputy commissioner of police, intelligence (Bengaluru). “Even 112 will be linked to the national helpline very soon,” he adds.

In an effort to ease the process and fast-track investigation, the cyber police encourage complainants to upload documents on the Karnataka State Police app (KSPA), available for Android and iOS. “Once we receive documents, we ask the banks to freeze the fraud account. We have managed to recover more than Rs 78 crore this past year,” says Santosh.

Integrated control room coming up

Praveen Sood, DG-IGP of Karnataka, says he saw how 999 in Lambeth, London, functioned and replicated the model in Bengaluru. “With the launch of Dial 100, we were able to do three things — add 100 additional lines, link 100 with the Hoysalas, and outsource the process of taking calls to trained personnel. Dial 100 has now become 112,” Sood tells DH on Saturday. The control room receives only distress calls and not property disputes and such non-emergency cases, clarifies Sood. “It helps track crime patterns and acts as a deterrent. With the Hoysalas attending to distress calls, almost 85 per cent of the load is taken off police stations,” he adds. He informs that in 2023, the city and state control rooms will be merged into one at the State Command Centre, now under construction on Richmond Road at a cost of Rs 100 crore.