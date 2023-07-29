What’s the one thing you would change about the world?

From the increasingly polluted cities to animals being mistreated, the world seems unfair, children share with Open Sesame. Read along to know what they would do if they had the power to change one thing around them.

‘Bring women’s sport to the spotlight’

Kavana Angre, who has been competing in water polo, says that she would change the lack of attention and funding women’s sports recieves. “The referees consider the girls’ matches more timid and call fouls quicker compared to the boy's matches. Boys get to play more freely,” says the 13-year-old from Bengaluru. She would make sure that female athletes have the same opportunities as men.

‘Kind to animals’

Mumbai-based Jiya Thakkar, 11, says that she would make sure that people are kinder to animals. As she has grown up with a dog, she hates seeing people pelt stones and treat street animals cruelly. “I don’t know how people can think of getting rid of them instead of helping them,” she says.

‘Litter less’

“We shouldn’t litter and ruin the world with our waste because the earth does not belong to us alone,” says 12-year-old Veera Jain. She would make sure the world stays clean for all creatures. The polluted air, water and cities make her fear for the future of the Earth. “Even humans live happier and healthier in clean environments, so it is important that it is kept that way,” adds the Bengalurean.

‘Fix roads’

“I would change the ruined streets in my neighbourhood and the traffic because it takes me hours to get home from school everyday,” says Vivaan Lodha, 11. He would rather be outside and playing than spending those long periods of time stuck on in traffic on the dusty roads of Bengaluru.

‘Help the homeless’

Pala-based Catherine Jose says she would help the homeless. “Many people have no homes to return

and have to work all day just to feed their families. I see people on my way to school everyday who deserve to have better living conditions. I would change this in an instant, it was in my hands,” says the 11-year-old.